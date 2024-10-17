Jets WR Davante Adams to make debut vs. Steelers

October 16, 2024 – 11:45 AM PDT

Davante Adams #17 of the New York Jets speaks to members of the media at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on October 16, 2024 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

Star wide receiver Davante Adams is expected to make his debut with the New York Jets in Sunday night’s game against the host Pittsburgh Steelers, interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich announced.

Adams sat out the Raiders’ last three games due to a nagging hamstring injury.

When the six-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time All-Pro takes the field in Pittsburgh, Adams will be wearing his traditional No. 17. The Jets announced Wednesday that rookie wideout Malachi Corley opted to switch to the No. 14 jersey.

The team did not divulge what Corley received in the exchange.

The Jets acquired Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday for a conditional third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. That selection could be elevated to a second-round pick based on Adams’ individual performance the rest of this season, according to ESPN and The Athletic.

The trade came hours after the Jets (2-4) dropped their third straight game, 23-20 to the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.

“Obviously the team knows who he is. Integrating him as fast as possible into everything that we do,” Ulbrich said. .”.. What an amazing human being. You never know what a superstar is going to be like sometimes. (Perhaps) a little weird sometimes. Not at all. The humility I felt on him. The great teammate I felt on him. The love of football. I’m so excited to add this guy to the locker room from a culture standpoint.”

Adams won’t have to introduce himself to star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The four-time NFL MVP played eight seasons in Green Bay with Adams, and that combination was responsible for 622 receptions, 7,590 yards and 69 touchdowns.

–Field Level Media

Share this post!