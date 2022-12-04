Japan’s ZOZO founder Maezawa: to make ‘big announcement’ about space after meeting Elon Musk – tweet

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese billionare Yusaku Maezawa, after meeting with Elon Musk, said on his twitter on Monday he planned to make a “big announcement” related to space on Friday morning in Japan.

Maezawa, a founder of online fashion site Zozo Inc, returned to Earth on Dec. 20, 2021 after a 12-day journey into space, ending a practice run for his planned trip around the moon with Elon Musk’s SpaceX in 2023.

