International K-pop fans thrilled by prospect of BTS reunion on stage

By Daewoung Kim and Jisoo Kim

June 13, 2025 – 6:06 AM PDT

BTS fans wait for BTS members Jungkook and Jimin who are set to be discharged from South Korea’s mandatory military service, in Yeoncheon, South Korea, June 11, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) – Thousands of international fans of K-pop megastars BTS gathered on Friday in the suburbs of Seoul amid mounting excitement over an expected reunion of the group after all its members complete mandatory service in the South Korean military.

This year’s BTS FESTA marks the 12th anniversary of the group, which last performed together in 2022 and has not toured since 2019 because of the global pandemic and subsequent military service obligations of its members.

All of the group’s seven members appeared at Friday’s concert, but only Jungkook, j-hope and Jin performed on stage, in front of about 27,000 fans, according to the group’s management agency, HYBE (352820.KS), opens new tab.

Some fans flew in from around the world hoping to spot BTS members at the gathering, or at any of the solo concerts by BTS rapper j-Hope as he wraps up his “Hope on the Stage” world tour.

“I want to enjoy everything because there are many things to do here and … I hope to see the guys maybe,” said Karla Linan Saucede, 33, who travelled from Mexico with her sister and friends.

“It’s gone past excitement and into almost being numb,” said Ayla O’Ryan, 45, from Scotland, adding that she planned a visit this month to practise Korean in the capital so that she could attend.

BTS’ members Jimin and Jungkook were discharged from the South Korean military on Wednesday and become the fifth and sixth to complete their service. Members RM and V were discharged on Tuesday and the last to finish will be Suga on June 21.

While details of a reunion have not been released, the group is expected to hold its largest ever world tour in 2026, says NH Securities, one of South Korea’s largest investment firms.

Shares in HYBE jumped 11.3% in June as brokerages raised their sales estimates and target price for the agency ahead of the group’s comeback.

“I hope they can explore whatever music…anything they want to do because I will always support them whatever they feel like doing,” Alice Bonamy, an interpreter from France, said with excitement.

Reporting by Daewoung Kim and Jisoo Kim; Writing by Josh Smith; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Rachna Uppal

