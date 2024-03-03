Hundreds Of Inmates Escape After Armed Gangs Storm Haiti’s Main Prison

(Photo by Richard Pierrin/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

12:53 PM – Sunday, March 3, 2024

Hundreds of inmates have fled Haiti’s main prison after armed gangs stormed the facility.

On Sunday, at least three people died after armed gangs stormed the facility overnight in the capital, Port-au-Prince.

There were no guards in sight as three bodies with gunshot wounds lay at the open prison entrance. Across typically crowded concrete patios, there were plastic sandals, clothes, and electric fans scattered everywhere.

Authorities still hadn’t released a description of what transpired. Police refused to comment from inside a parked police car.

A human rights lawyer named Arnel Remy, whose nonprofit operates inside the prison, stated on X (Twitter), that less than 100 of the approximately 4,000 prisoners were still incarcerated.

The raid occurred while current President Ariel Henry was visiting Kenya in an effort to rally support for a security force supported by the UN in order to aid his government in regaining control.

Following the assassination of his predecessor, Mr. Henry has repeatedly delayed plans to hold elections, sparking furious demonstrations demanding his resignation.

On Thursday, four police officers were killed in gunfights with armed groups in the nation’s capital, including one that took place in the airport.

Two police stations were also taken over by gang members, who are thought to control as much as 80% of the capital.

According to UN estimates, there are just 9,000 police officers in Haiti out of a population of over 11 million people.

After the violence at the airport, the U.S. Embassy said it was temporarily halting all official travel to Haiti.

