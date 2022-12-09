FTX founder agrees to testify before Congress on Dec. 13th

Andrew Ross Sorkin speaks with FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried during the New York Times DealBook Summit in the Appel Room at the Jazz At Lincoln Center on November 30, 2022 in New York City.

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has agreed to testify before Congress on the collapse of his crypto-exchange company.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Bankman-Fried confirmed that he would be going before the House Financial Services Committee at a hearing on December 13th.

The former billionaire said that he would ”shed some light” on what led to the collapse as well as address the ”solvency issues” of a U.S. subsidiary owned by FTX.

“I still do not have access to much of my data — professional or personal,” Bankman-Fried said. “So, there is a limit to what I will be able to say, and I won’t be as helpful as I’d like. But as the committee still thinks it would be useful, I am willing to testify on the 13th.”

Chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) and ranking member Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.), have been pushing Bankman-Fried over Twitter to appear before their panel and respond to questions under oath.

Both Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Tina Smith (D-Minn.) think that crypto firms may be closer in relation to the banking system “than previously understood.”

The duo had also sent letters to three regulators, including the Federal Reserve, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

They requested that they evaluate the traditional banking system’s vulnerability to unrest in the cryptocurrency space, a largely unregulated, parallel financial system.

This comes after lawmakers pushed to have Bankman-Fried subpoenaed over his refusal to testify voluntarily.