First Lady Melania Trump hosts meeting on AI education for U.S. children

US First Lady Melania Trump (C) speaks, alongside US Secretary of Education Linda McMahon (R) and US Director of the Office of Science and technology policy Michael Kratsios during a meeting of the White House Task Force on artificial intelligence education in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 4, 2025. (Photo by ALEX WROBLEWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:03 PM – Thursday, September 4, 2025

First Lady Melania Trump hosted a significant meeting this week, alongside U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon and U.S. Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy Michael Kratsios, focusing on the responsible development of artificial intelligence (AI).

On Thursday, she convened the White House Task Force on Artificial Intelligence (AI) Education in the East Room, bringing together task force members and leaders from over 135 American companies committed to advancing AI education.

“I predict AI will represent the single largest growth category in our nation during the Trump Administration—and I won’t be surprised if AI becomes known as the greatest engine of progress in the history of the United States of America. But, as leaders and parents we must manage AI’s growth responsibly. During this primitive stage, it is our duty to treat AI as we would our own children—empowering, but with watchful guidance. We are living in a moment of wonder, and it is our responsibility to prepare America’s children,” said Melania before the summit.

She also addressed emerging technology alongside a cadre of Cabinet members and CEOs.

“We are living in a moment of wonder,” she said, “And it is our responsibility to prepare the children of America.”

The event included speeches from the First Lady, Task Force members, and private sector leaders.

This will be the second gathering of the White House Task Force on Artificial Intelligence Education since President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order on April 23rd, titled “Advancing Artificial Intelligence Education for American Youth.”

Melania has long championed online safety for children through her BE BEST initiative, which helped garner bipartisan support for the TAKE IT DOWN Act, signed into law by President Trump on May 19th.

The First Lady also made headlines after news broke that she utilized AI technology for the audiobook version of her New York Times bestselling book “Melania.”

On Tuesday, Melania launched a nationwide Presidential Artificial Intelligence Challenge, inviting all K-12 students and educators to “unleash their imagination and showcase the spirit of American innovation.”

