Economic Update: GDP Revised Down To 4.9% In Q3

OAN’s Alicia Summers
3:15 PM – Thursday, December 21, 2023
In the latest economic update, our GDP, encompassing all the goods and services we produce, increased by 4.9% in Q3 this year, revised down from the initial 5.2%.
Consumer spending decreased, leading to this revision.
Notably, food prices also experienced a 2.9% increase, as reported by the latest Consumer Price Index.
While personal income received a boost, it fell short of initial expectations. Of concern is the record-high credit card debt that has been accrued.
To delve deeper into these economic developments, David Stryzewski, CEO of Sound Planning Group joins OAN’s Alicia Summers.