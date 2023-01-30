CNN hits lowest viewership in nine years

A general view shows the stage during a walk-through before a Democratic presidential debate sponsored by CNN and Facebook at Wynn Las Vegas on October 13, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. F(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

CNN has hit a new low, as its viewership has fallen below 450,000 during primetime. This is the lowest ratings the news company has received in over nine years.

CNN has received 93,000 viewers in the 25-54 age demographic. This age demographic critical because it is extremely important for ad revenue.

During the week of January 16th until January 22nd, the network reportedly had around 444,000 viewers during its primetime. The network has not seen a number that low since May 2014.

CNN CEO, Chris Light, has taken actions to increase ratings. He recently launched a morning show with Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlin Collins as hosts in hopes of raising viewership. However, reports show that the new show has not brought in new viewers. In addition, CNN is on the route to lose their legacy viewers.