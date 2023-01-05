China defends its COVID reaction

People lie in hospital beds with temperatures falling at nighttime outside the Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong on February 16, 2022, as hospitals become overwhelmed with the city facing its worst Covid-19 coronavirus wave to date. (Photo by PETER PARKS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Annytama Bhowmik

UPDATED 4:29 PM PT – Thursday, January 5, 2023

China had to defend its COVID-19 response as concerns and doubts are emerging on Thursday.

After President Joe Biden’s concerns and the World Health Organization’s (WHO) claims that Beijing was under-reporting viral deaths, China had to defend its handling of the raging COVID-19 outbreak.

On Wednesday, the WHO’s emergencies director, Mike Ryan claimed that Chinese officials were underrepresenting data on several fronts. this is by far one of the United Nations (U.N.) agency’s harshest criticisms of the Chinese government so far in regards to COVID.

During a routine media conference in Beijing, Mao Ning, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, stated that China has transparently and promptly shared COVID data with the WHO and that the “epidemic situation is controllable” in China.

“Facts have proved that China has always, in accordance with the principles of legality, timeliness, openness and transparency, maintained close communication and shared relevant information and data with the WHO in a timely manner.” Mao added.

Mao also stated that he hopes the WHO would “uphold a scientific, objective, and impartial position.”

China has criticized such border regulations as being excessive and unscientific. Later this month, millions of people will be travelling within China to celebrate the Lunar New Year .

According to an article published on Wednesday by Global Times, COVID has peaked severely in various places, including the capital city of Beijing.

A witness stated that patients on beds were lined the hallways of the emergency room and main lobby in the Shanghai neighborhood of Qingpu.

Most of the patients were elderly, and several were using oxygen tanks to breathe.

Police were on duty outside a neighboring crematorium, where a steady line of mourners were waiting to pick up the ashes of loved ones while carrying wreaths.