OAN’s Alicia Summers

1:13 PM – Wednesday, June 7, 2023

A video of Capitol police stopping children from singing the national anthem in the U.S. Capitol made the social media rounds this weekend.

Capitol police say they did not know the choir had approval from the House Speaker prior to signing and it was all a miscommunication. And because they were children, they let them finish.

Executive Director of Republicans for National Renewal and a Texas-based attorney, Mark Ivanyo joins OAN’s Alicia Summer with why he thinks so many people assumed the worst before knowing that it was a miscommunication.