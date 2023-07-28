California Senate Bill SB-14 Gains Momentum: Assemblyman Gallagher Discusses Fight Against Child Trafficking and State Exodus 

OAN’s Alicia Summers
3:48 PM – Friday, July 28, 2023
Many across the country have their eyes on California Senate Bill SB-14. It aims to make child trafficking a serious felony, which would result in harsher punishment for offenders, such as longer prison sentences. The bill was originally shot down by some Democrats, but after a pervasive public outcry, it was resurrected and is now on its way to the Assembly Appropriations Committee. California Assemblyman James Gallagher joins OAN’s Alicia Summers to discuss the bill and why so many people are leaving California.