Brazilian soccer legend Pele hospitalized amid cancer fight

Legendary Brazilian former football player Pele waves during the inauguration ceremony of the new technology football pitch installed at Mineira favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on September 10, 2014. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)

UPDATED 5:46 PM PT – Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Brazilian soccer legend Pele has been hospitalized for complications from his cancer treatment.

On Wednesday, Pele’s daughter Kely Nascimento confirmed his hospitalization after reports claimed the 82-year-old was admitted with ”general swelling” and was undergoing additional testing.

“Lots of alarm in the media today concerning my dad’s health. He is in the hospital regulating medication,” Nascimento wrote. “There is no emergency or new dire prediction. I will be there for New Years and promise to post some pictures.”

She also noted there was no “surprise or emergency” involved.

Officials say Pele was having cardiac issues which led hospital staff to question the efficacy of his chemotherapy treatments.

Pele had a tumor removed from his colon in September 2021 and has regularly been in and out of hospitals for treatment since.