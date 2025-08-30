Bernie Sanders calls for RFK Jr. resignation 

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT). (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

3:33 PM – Saturday, August 30, 2025

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders has called on Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to resign.

Sanders (I-Vt.) stated in a New York Times guest editorial that Kennedy is “endangering the health of the American people now and into the future.”

“Mr Kennedy and the rest of the Trump administration tell us, over and over, that they want to Make America Healthy Again. That’s a great slogan. I agree with it. The problem is that since coming into office President Trump and Mr Kennedy have done exactly the opposite,” Sanders wrote.

Sanders pointed to the firing of Susan Monarez, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as four other top CDC officials who resigned in protest this week after Monarez “refused to act as a rubber stamp” for Kennedy’s “dangerous policies.”

Sanders claimed that Kennedy ousted Monarez because she refused “to act as a rubber stamp for his dangerous policies.”

“Despite the overwhelming opposition of the medical community, secretary Kennedy has continued his longstanding crusade against vaccines and his advocacy of conspiracy theories that have been rejected repeatedly by scientific experts,” Sanders wrote.

“Against the overwhelming body of evidence within medicine and science, what are secretary Kennedy’s views? … He has absurdly claimed that ‘there’s no vaccine that is safe and effective’ … Who supports Secretary Kennedy’s views? Not credible scientists and doctors. One of his leading ‘experts’ that he cites to back up his bogus claims on autism and vaccines had his medical license revoked and his study retracted from the medical journal that published it.”

Monarez was confirmed as the CDC director less than a month ago, on July 29th, in a narrow 51-47 party-line vote by the Senate.

During her confirmation hearing, Monarez looked toward Democrat lawmakers and asserted that she has “not seen a casual link between vaccines and autism.”

This issue is one that Kennedy has long been passionate about. In April, he spearheaded a study with results he is set to release publicly in September. While Kennedy Jr. has long expressed worries regarding vaccine-related injuries, particularly concerning mRNA vaccines, Monarez remains a steadfast advocate for all forms of vaccination.

