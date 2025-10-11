At least 4 killed, 12 injured at homecoming football game shooting in Mississippi

A police officer gestures as a police car runs on a street at night on November 28, 2017. (Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN / AFP) (Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

9:29 AM – Saturday, October 10, 2025

At least four people were killed and 12 others were injured in a shooting at a homecoming football game in Mississippi, officials said.

The shooting occurred around midnight on Saturday after a Friday night high school football game, according to Mayor John Lee of Leland, Mississippi, a small town in Washington County with a population of around 3,500.

The incident happened on a main street, the Mayor said, where people were in town for Leland High School’s homecoming game against Charleston High School.

Four of the injured individuals were airlifted to local hospitals, including Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, but there was no immediate update about their conditions.

No suspects are in custody, and the investigation is currently ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

