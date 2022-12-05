2 dead, 1 missing after plane crash in Gulf of Mexico

A construction site is seen on the coast hours before Hurricane Sally makes landfall on the US Gulf Coast in Pascagoula, Mississippi on September 15, 2020. - Hurricane Sally churned towards the US Gulf Coast on September 15, 2020, threatening deadly flash flooding in Alabama and Mississippi, even as it weakened to a Category 1 storm. The National Hurricane Center said the storm in the Gulf of Mexico was packing maximum sustained winds of around 85 miles (140 kilometers) per hour. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)
A construction site is seen on the coast hours before Hurricane Sally makes landfall on the US Gulf Coast in Pascagoula, Mississippi on September 15, 2020. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 3:39 PM PT – Monday, December 5, 2022

The search for one missing person continues after a plane crashed in the Gulf of Mexico.

Rescue teams continue to remain in the water after two bodies were found over the weekend. The operation began on Sunday after a rented single-engine plane failed to return to the Venice Municipal Airport in St. Petersburg, Florida. The search was launched after the airport received an inquiry from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Boaters found the body of a woman floating off-shore. Soon after divers from the sheriff’s office located the plane wreckage. Inside the cockpit was the body of a little girl. The police did not share the any identity of the missing person or the identities of the deceased female and child. However, the missing person is believed to be the pilot of the aircraft.

J.P Dice, a flight Instructor and commercial pilot spoke about the investigation.

“Well, they’re going to take the airplane, is going to take the records, every single component of that airplane, anything from the flight controls to the engines,” he said. “They are going to look at the pilot, pilot’s experience, the pilot’s background. They are going to take a look at the weather conditions.”