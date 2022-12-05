2 dead, 1 missing after plane crash in Gulf of Mexico

A construction site is seen on the coast hours before Hurricane Sally makes landfall on the US Gulf Coast in Pascagoula, Mississippi on September 15, 2020. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

UPDATED 3:39 PM PT – Monday, December 5, 2022

The search for one missing person continues after a plane crashed in the Gulf of Mexico.

Rescue teams continue to remain in the water after two bodies were found over the weekend. The operation began on Sunday after a rented single-engine plane failed to return to the Venice Municipal Airport in St. Petersburg, Florida. The search was launched after the airport received an inquiry from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Boaters found the body of a woman floating off-shore. Soon after divers from the sheriff’s office located the plane wreckage. Inside the cockpit was the body of a little girl. The police did not share the any identity of the missing person or the identities of the deceased female and child. However, the missing person is believed to be the pilot of the aircraft.

J.P Dice, a flight Instructor and commercial pilot spoke about the investigation.