UN official calls for end to violence in West Africa

UPDATED 7:07 AM PT — Thursday, June 13, 2019

The United Nations is calling for an end to violence in West Africa, following a surge of attacks between rival ethnic groups.

A UN representative for Mali told the Security Council on Wednesday, the vicious cycle of violence must be stopped. The official warned if the violence does not end, people will eventually take justice into their own hands.

His remarks come just days after attackers reportedly raided a village in Mali’s central region, torching homes and fatally shooting multiple people. At least 35 people were killed in the attack.

“This hellish, vicious cycle of violence must be stopped at the risk that everyone will take justice in their own hands. It is necessary to emphasize the importance of the fight against impunity.”

— Mahamat Saleh Annadif, Special Rep. of the Secretary General – Mali

Malians have grown increasingly frustrated by failures of the local government to halt the ongoing Jihadist onslaughts and ethnic reprisals.