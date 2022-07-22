Trending

UN group slams Taliban’s human rights record in Afghanistan

Acting Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan Markus Potzel speaks during a news conference in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. The UN said in a report Wednesday that hundreds of people have been killed in Afghanistan since the Taliban overran the country nearly a year ago, even though security on the whole has improved since then. The report also highlighted the poor situation of women and girls since the Taliban takeover and how they have been stripped of many of their human rights under Afghanistan's current rulers. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Acting Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan Markus Potzel speaks during a news conference in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. The UN said in a report Wednesday that hundreds of people have been killed in Afghanistan since the Taliban overran the country nearly a year ago. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

OAN NEWSROOM
UPDATED 7:53 AM PT – Friday, July 22, 2022

The United Nations recently slammed the Taliban’s human rights record in Afghanistan with more than 700 people being killed since the radical group’s takeover last year. In a press conference Wednesday, officials highlighted 160 instances of extra judicial killings, 56 incidents of torture or ill treatment and more than 170 subjective or arbitrary arrests.

Officials from the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) also criticized the treatment of women under Taliban rule, asserting many of their rights had been stripped or deferred.

“UNAMA’s report highlights concerns, concerns with regard to ongoing extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests and detentions, torture and ill-treatment, denial of women and girls’ rights to participate in many aspects of daily and public life,” stated Markus Potzel, acting head of UNAMA. “Restrictions on the media and civic space and the situation in place of detention.” 

Civilians are often caught up in Taliban conflicts. Between January 1 and April 14 2021, more than 2,000 civilians were killed and 5,600 injured.

MORE NEWS: ‘Cancelled’ Scientists Reveal Extent Of Overblown COVID Response

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE