UN COP25 climate conference fails to reach an agreement

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:37 PM PT — Sunday, December 15, 2019

The UN Climate Conference COP25 in Madrid produced no results after participants failed to agree on their final statement. This came after two weeks of talks.

“Regretfully, after all the hard work that you have all done, we couldn’t get on to an agreement,” said COP25 President Carolina Schmidt.

On Sunday, international climate officials said they will continue negotiations next year to cut emissions and air pollution.

"You've been negotiating for the last 25 years. Even before I was born." As #COP25 concludes, it falls to young people to act as the world's conscience. @arwaCNN spoke with the children urging change, even when they can't reach the podium. (H/T @ingridfcnn & Mark Esplin) pic.twitter.com/hVUq8odC83 — Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) December 12, 2019

Delegates from 200 countries reiterated their commitment to help developing countries battle climate change.

“I find it very frustrating that, at the end of the day, we were not able to arrive at a final agreement,” stated Brazilian official Leonardo Cleaver de Athayde. “That said, we do think there was some real movement in the negotiations at this COP.”

Young climate activist Greta Thunberg also weighed in, stating she believes there is hope for the future.

“Well I am telling you there is hope. I have seen it.

But it does not come from governments or corporations.

It comes from the people.” Here’s a small part from my speech today at the #cop25 in Madrid. pic.twitter.com/Dg8pz969yS — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 11, 2019

The majority of participants also highlighted the importance of the Paris Climate Agreement.

President Trump pulled the U.S. out of the accord in 2017. He said it unfairly targets the advanced nations while allowing China and India to keep their enormous levels of pollution.

