UN: 400K Syrians displaced amid ongoing clashes in Idlib

UPDATED 3:51 PM PT — Monday, December 23, 2019

The Office of the UN Secretary General is sounding the alarm over ongoing fighting in the Syrian province of Idlib. On Monday, UN officials announced at least 39 cases of artillery shelling were reported in residential areas of Idlib over the past few days.

At least 400,000 people have been forced out of their homes as a result of the clashes between government forces and Syrian rebels in the province.

As the Syrian government steps up its bombardment of Idlib, thousands of residents have been forced to flee. Read more here: https://t.co/YlDM8Gp1ka pic.twitter.com/CbJP02igGe — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) December 23, 2019

The UN called on all those involved to cease hostilities and protect civilians in Idlib.

“The UN negotiated a six hour humanitarian pause that enabled safe passage for more than 2,500 people to flee. We continue to pursue efforts with all parties to advocate for the protection and safe passage of all those wishing to depart from affected areas. We remain deeply concerned for the safety and protection of over three million civilians in Idlib.”

– Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the Office of the UN Secretary General

Officials said tens of thousands of Syrians intend to leave the country amid the ongoing fighting, which poses the threat of another migrant crisis hitting the EU.

