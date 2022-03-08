UK’s Wallace says Putin is a spent force in the world



FILE PHOTO: British Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace walks outside Downing Street, in London, Britain, February 21, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson FILE PHOTO: British Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace walks outside Downing Street, in London, Britain, February 21, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

March 8, 2022

LONDON (Reuters) – Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is a spent force in the world whatever happens in Ukraine, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Tuesday.

“Whatever … happens, President Putin is a spent force in the world and he is done, his army is done … and he needs to recognise that,” Wallace told Times Radio. “The international community has united against him … he is in a position where he is going to cause huge economic hardship to his people.”

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Michael Holden)