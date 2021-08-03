UK’s Travis Perkins lifts 2021 profit outlook



FILE PHOTO: A signage is pictured at Travis Perkins, a timber and building merchants yard in St Albans, Britain October 22, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs FILE PHOTO: A signage is pictured at Travis Perkins, a timber and building merchants yard in St Albans, Britain October 22, 2020. REUTERS/Paul Childs

(Reuters) – Travis Perkins, Britain’s biggest seller of building materials, raised its 2021 earnings outlook on Tuesday, driven by strong performance in its merchanting business.

The group, which spun off its Wickes home improvement business in April and sold its plumbing and heating division in May, said it expects annual adjusted operating profit from continuing operations to be at least 310 million pounds ($430.87 million), above “at least 300 million pounds” it forecast in June.

The firm had reported a comparable profit of 227 million pounds for 2020.

($1 = 0.7195 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)