UK’s Sunak to focus on wage support as furlough scheme ends: BBC

September 23, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – British finance minister Rishi Sunak is looking at topping up underemployed workers’ wages rather than taking a sector-by-sector approach after his original furlough scheme expires next month, the BBC’s political editor said on Wednesday.

Sunak is due to set out the future of the job support programme in a statement to parliament on Thursday.

“Sunak tomorrow will announce more financial help for people and businesses where jobs are at risk (and) has been considering different forms of wage subsidy … rather than sector by sector approach or extension of furlough,” BBC political editor Laura Kuennsberg said.

