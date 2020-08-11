UK’s Sunak says: We cannot protect every job



FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak visits Peak Scientific, a Scottish manufacturer of gas generators for analytical laboratories in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, August 7, 2020. Andy Buchanan/Pool via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak visits Peak Scientific, a Scottish manufacturer of gas generators for analytical laboratories in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, August 7, 2020. Andy Buchanan/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) – British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday that the government was unable to protect every job affected by COVID-19, after official figures showed the biggest fall since 2009 in the number of people in work.

“I’ve always been clear that we can’t protect every job, but … we have a clear plan to protect, support and create jobs to ensure that nobody is left without hope,” he said.

