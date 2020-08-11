Trending

UK’s Sunak says: We cannot protect every job

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak visits Peak Scientific, a Scottish manufacturer of gas generators for analytical laboratories in Glasgow
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak visits Peak Scientific, a Scottish manufacturer of gas generators for analytical laboratories in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, August 7, 2020. Andy Buchanan/Pool via REUTERS

August 11, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday that the government was unable to protect every job affected by COVID-19, after official figures showed the biggest fall since 2009 in the number of people in work.

“I’ve always been clear that we can’t protect every job, but … we have a clear plan to protect, support and create jobs to ensure that nobody is left without hope,” he said.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Sarah Young, writing by David Milliken)

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE