UK’s Royal Mint celebrates singer Elton John with new commemorative coin



The coin sits on top of the boots worn by Elton John, acting as the Pinball Wizard in the musical film 'Tommy' in 1975, from the new competitive Elton John coin collection released by Britain's Royal Mint is seen in this handout image obtained by Reuters on July 5, 2020. THE ROYAL MINT/ELTON JOHN/Handout via REUTERS

July 5, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – Elton John on Monday became the second artist to be honoured by Britain’s Royal Mint with a commemorative coin paying tribute to the decorated British singer-songwriter.

The coin, designed by artist Bradley Morgan Johnson, depicts John’s distinctive straw boater’s hat, and fashions his trademark glasses out of a pair of musical notes.

“It really is a fabulous honour to be recognised in this way,” John, 73, said.

“The last few years have contained some of the most memorable moments of my career, and this is another truly humbling milestone on my journey.”

John, who was knighted in 1998, is the second artist to be commemorated under the Royal Mint’s Music Legends series after rock band Queen.

He has sold more than 250 million records, with hits like “Candle in the Wind”, “Your Song” and “Bennie and the Jets”,

John has been forced to postpone a lengthy farewell tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Royal Mint also said it was working with John to create a special one-off collectors piece to be auctioned later in the year, to raise money for charity at a time where many in the sector are struggling.

