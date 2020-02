UK’s Raab wants ‘ambitious’ trade deal with Japan

FILE PHOTO: British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab attends their joint news conference with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi (not in picture) after their meeting in Tokyo, Japan February 8, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato FILE PHOTO: British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab attends their joint news conference with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi (not in picture) after their meeting in Tokyo, Japan February 8, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

February 8, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said he wants to deliver an “ambitious” trade deal with Japan, after a meeting with counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi in Tokyo on Saturday.

During the meeting Motegi requested Britain lift any restrictions on imports of products from Fukushima prefecture, the location of the destroyed Fukushima nuclear plant.

The meeting came following Raab’s visit to Australia as part of an Asia trip to seek free trade deals after Britain’s exit from the European Union.

