UK’s Raab says Brexit talks in ‘reasonable position’

November 29, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – Brexit trade negotiations with the European Union are in a reasonable position, with some progress on competition issues but significant differences outstanding on fishing, British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday.

“I do think we’re in a reasonable position, there’s a deal to be done,” Raab told Sky News.

Asked about a final deadline for talks, he said negotiations were into the “last week or so” but said the EU had previously moved the goalposts on a final deadline.

