UK’s Prince Harry meets Jon Bon Jovi at Abbey Road studios

February 28, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s Prince Harry visited Abbey Road Studios on Friday to meet singer Jon Bon Jovi and members of a military veterans’ choir, in one of his last engagements as a senior member of the royal family.

Harry and Bon Jovi spoke briefly outside the north London building where the Beatles recorded 11 of their 13 albums before heading inside.

