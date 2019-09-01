UK’s Labour will focus on preventing no-deal Brexit: Starmer



FILE PHOTO: Labour Party's Shadow Secretary of State for Brexit Keir Starmer leaves the BBC Headquarters after appearing on The Andrew Marr show in London, Britain, September 1, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson FILE PHOTO: Labour Party's Shadow Secretary of State for Brexit Keir Starmer leaves the BBC Headquarters after appearing on The Andrew Marr show in London, Britain, September 1, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

September 1, 2019

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s opposition Labour Party will focus on bringing forward legislation this week to stop the country leaving the European Union without a deal, the party’s Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer said on Sunday.

“(There is) one plan: it is to prevent Boris Johnson taking us out of the EU without a deal on the 31st of October, very simple,” he told the BBC’s Andrew Marr.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by David Goodman)