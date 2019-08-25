Trending

UK’s Labour says it is offering other parties ‘fail safe’ way to stop no-deal Brexit

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn leaves his home in London, Britain August 19, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

August 25, 2019

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s opposition Labour Party is offering opponents of a no-deal Brexit a “fail safe” procedure in order to stop that outcome, the party’s trade spokesman Barry Gardiner said on Sunday.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is holding a meeting with leaders of other political parties on Tuesday to discuss ways of trying to prevent Prime Minister Boris Johnson taking Britain out of the European Union without a deal at the end of October.

“We are offering a fail safe procedure in order to stop no deal, and that is by a vote of no confidence in the government, a temporary government to set up a general election,” Gardiner told Sky News.

In that election Labour would promise to hold a second Brexit referendum which included options to leave the EU with a deal or remain in the bloc, he added.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Toby Chopra)

