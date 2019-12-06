UK’s Labour leader says leaked report exposes PM Johnson’s Brexit ‘fraud’



LONDON (Reuters) – British opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Friday he had a confidential government report which showed there would be customs checks between Northern Ireland and mainland Britain under a Brexit deal negotiated by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“This is the cold, hard evidence that categorically shows the impact Johnson’s damaging Brexit deal will have on large parts of our country,” Corbyn said in a speech in London.

Johnson’s main campaigning message ahead of next week’s election is that he would ‘get Brexit done’ three years after the 2016 referendum, but Corbyn said the slogan was a fraud and the prime minister wanted Britons to vote blind of the facts.

