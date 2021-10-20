UK’s Kwarteng confident that inflation will be contained



October 20, 2021

LONDON (Reuters) – British Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said on Wednesday he expected inflation to be contained but said it was a “real cause of some concern”.

“I think it’s a real cause of some concern because, clearly, we want inflation rates to be lower,” he told BBC TV. “There’s a debate at the moment as to how long this inflation will last, I’m confident that it’ll be contained.”

