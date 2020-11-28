UK’s Johnson tells Tory MPs tiered restrictions have sunset of Feb. 3: Sky News



FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a news conference on the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Downing Street, in London, Britain November 26, 2020. Jamie Lorriman/Pool via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a news conference on the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Downing Street, in London, Britain November 26, 2020. Jamie Lorriman/Pool via REUTERS

November 28, 2020

(Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the country’s new tiered system of COVID-19 restrictions “have a sunset of 3 February,” the Sky News reported https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-boris-johnson-tells-tory-mps-tiered-restrictions-have-sunset-of-3-february-12145525 on Saturday, citing his letter to MPs of his Conservative Party.

Johnson insisted the tiered measures for local areas would be reviewed every fortnight, the report added.

