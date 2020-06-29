UK’s Johnson says he will double down on spending plans



FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

June 29, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he planned to double down on his plans to increase public investment and a return to austerity would be a mistake as the country tries to recover from the coronavirus hit to the economy.

Johnson told Times Radio on Monday that he wanted a “Rooseveltian” approach to the economy, a reference to former U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt whose “New Deal” programme helped the United States recover from the Great Depression.

