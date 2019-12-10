UK’s Johnson on track for 24-seat majority: Focaldata



Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at a general election campaign event at the Globus Group warehouse in Manchester, Britain, December 10, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

December 10, 2019

LONDON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party is on track for a 24-seat majority after Thursday’s general election, polling company Focaldata forecast on Tuesday.

Focaldata predicted that the Conservatives would win 337 seats in the 650-seat parliament, followed by Labour on 235 and the Scottish National Party with 41, based on its forecasting model and recent polling data.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Sandra Maler)