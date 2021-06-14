UK’s Johnson agrees to deepen relationship with Spain: UK statement



Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez arrives to pose with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (not pictured) during the NATO summit at the Alliance's headquarters, in Brussels, Belgium, June 14, 2021. Francois Mori/Pool via REUTERS Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez arrives to pose with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (not pictured) during the NATO summit at the Alliance's headquarters, in Brussels, Belgium, June 14, 2021. Francois Mori/Pool via REUTERS

June 14, 2021

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson met Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez at the NATO summit on Monday, where the pair agreed to deepen their relationship and discussed Brexit issues, the British PM’s office said.

“The leaders discussed their shared commitment to deepening the already strong UK-Spain bilateral relationship across a huge range of issues including trade, defence and security,” the No.10 Downing Street statement said.

“On the Northern Ireland Protocol, the Prime Minister said a constructive way forward needs to be found which preserves both the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement and the territorial integrity of the UK.”

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Alistair Smout)