UK’s Heathrow Airport sees passenger demand down by 90% in April



FILE PHOTO: People wearing masks are seen at Heathrow airport, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, London, Britain, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo FILE PHOTO: People wearing masks are seen at Heathrow airport, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, London, Britain, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

April 14, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – Heathrow Airport, traditionally the busiest in Europe, forecast that passenger demand would plunge by over 90% in April, as coronavirus restrictions stop most people from travelling.

Heathrow said on Tuesday that its passenger numbers were down 52% in March compared with the same period last year, with many of those journeys being made by Britons returning home from abroad.

The airport, which is owned by a group of investors including Spain’s Ferrovial <FER.MC>, the Qatar Investment Authority and China Investment Corp, said it was now only using one of its two runways, as flights continue for cargo.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)