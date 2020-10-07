UK’s Gove says cause for ‘steady optimism’ in EU talks



FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay FILE PHOTO: Britain's Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

October 7, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – British minister Michael Gove said he was optimistic about negotiations with the European Union on a future trade deal, and that he was hopeful and confident of making progress.

“Negotiations are proceeding … in a way which gives us cause for steady optimism,” Gove told a parliamentary committee

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton, writing by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)