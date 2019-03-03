UK’s Cox scraps bid for Irish backstop time-limit, exit clause: Telegraph



(Reuters) – U.K. Attorney General Geoffrey Cox has abandoned attempts to secure the time-limit and unilateral exit clause for the Irish backstop, the Telegraph reported on Sunday.

Ministers said Cox’s aims that represent central demands of Euroskeptics are considered too “blunt” and have been rejected by the European Union, the newspaper https://bit.ly/2NFVsNN reported.

