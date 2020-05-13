UK’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll rises by 494 to 33,186



A man walks at Elephant & Castle Market, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 13, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

May 13, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – A total of 33,186 people who tested positive for the new coronavirus have died in the United Kingdom, a rise of 494 in a 24-hour period, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

The figures are as of 5 p.m. (1600 GMT) on May 12. Including deaths due to suspected cases, Britain’s toll is over 40,000.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)