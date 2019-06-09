UK’s Amber Rudd backing Jeremy Hunt in PM succession race: tweet



FILE PHOTO: Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt speaks during a joint news conference with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the Foreign Office in central London, Britain May 8, 2019. Mandel Ngan/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt speaks during a joint news conference with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the Foreign Office in central London, Britain May 8, 2019. Mandel Ngan/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

June 9, 2019

(Reuters) – UK Work and Pensions Minister Amber Rudd said on Sunday she would support Jeremy Hunt in the race to be the next prime minister.

“I’m backing @Jeremy_Hunt. These are serious times and we need a respected statesman who Brussels will listen to, not more bluster. Jeremy is a winner with a track record of success in business and in government,” she tweeted https://twitter.com/AmberRuddHR/status/1137827020530958336.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)