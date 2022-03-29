Ukrainian TV says Ukraine-Russia talks start in Turkey without handshake



Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan greets Russian and Ukrainian negotiators before addressing them, ahead of their face-to-face talks in Istanbul, Turkey March 29, 2022. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan greets Russian and Ukrainian negotiators before addressing them, ahead of their face-to-face talks in Istanbul, Turkey March 29, 2022. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

March 29, 2022

LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) – Talks between Ukraine and Russia began in Turkey on Tuesday without a handshake, Ukrainian television reported.

“There was a cold welcome, no handshake,” a Ukrainian reporter said, without making clear whether he had witnessed the delegations meeting or had been told this by officials.

Mykhailo Podolyak, a political adviser to President Volodymr Zelenskiy, said on Twitter the delegations were discussing “the fundamental provisions of the negotiation process. Delegations are working in parallel on the entire spectrum of contentious issues.”

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)