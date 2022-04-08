Trending

Ukrainian rescuers dig through rubble in Borodyanka, fear hundreds are buried

A resident looks for belongings in an apartment building destroyed during fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces in Borodyanka, Ukraine, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russian troops of gruesome atrocities in Ukraine and told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday that those responsible should immediately be brought up on war crimes charges in front of a tribunal like the one set up at Nuremberg after World War II. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 6:40 AM PT – Friday, April 8, 2022

Ukrainian rescuers are searching through rubble in a city northwest of Kyiv, where they fear hundreds are buried. The country’s prosecutor general reported on Thursday at least 26 bodies were already found under two ruined buildings in Borodyanka.

Eyewitnesses described seeing a Russian plane dropping a bomb on the buildings. One resident spoke to the press and said his family members are buried underneath the wreckage.

“I was miraculously lucky. They were increasing shelling every day, and on the 2nd (of March) we could not stand it anymore and I went with my wife and a child to walk them away as far as possible from the Central Street. I left approximately at 7.30am and at quarter or ten to (8am) I was on my way back to there (shelter in the basement) when the plane came on and dropped a bomb.”

— Vadym Zagrebelnyi, resident of Borodyanka, Ukraine

Meanwhile, according to the prosecutor general, at least 650 dead bodies that include 40 children were found in cities across the Kyiv region.

