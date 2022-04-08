Ukrainian rescuers dig through rubble in Borodyanka, fear hundreds are buried

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:40 AM PT – Friday, April 8, 2022

Ukrainian rescuers are searching through rubble in a city northwest of Kyiv, where they fear hundreds are buried. The country’s prosecutor general reported on Thursday at least 26 bodies were already found under two ruined buildings in Borodyanka.

26 bodies were found today under the rubble of only two buildings in Borodyanka, Kyiv region, General prosecutor of Ukraine said. Many more are believed to be there. Russian soldiers destroyed the buildings and shot at rescuers. People were left to die slowly. 📷 Nick Tymchenko pic.twitter.com/a1dw7jrpjq — Olga Tokariuk (@olgatokariuk) April 7, 2022

Eyewitnesses described seeing a Russian plane dropping a bomb on the buildings. One resident spoke to the press and said his family members are buried underneath the wreckage.

“I was miraculously lucky. They were increasing shelling every day, and on the 2nd (of March) we could not stand it anymore and I went with my wife and a child to walk them away as far as possible from the Central Street. I left approximately at 7.30am and at quarter or ten to (8am) I was on my way back to there (shelter in the basement) when the plane came on and dropped a bomb.” — Vadym Zagrebelnyi, resident of Borodyanka, Ukraine

Borodyanka. A cozy town 50 km from Kyiv. April 2022. View from above. Right after the expulsion of the "Russian world" & "Russian butchers on tanks". Ruins, blood, tears. Hundreds of missing people under the rubble. And the price of the world's continued patience (to avoid "WW3") pic.twitter.com/2cEvJKF226 — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) April 6, 2022

Meanwhile, according to the prosecutor general, at least 650 dead bodies that include 40 children were found in cities across the Kyiv region.