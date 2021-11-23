Ukrainian navy receives two former U.S. coast guard patrol boats



Cargo ship Ocean Grand, carrying two refitted former U.S. Coast Guard patrol boats intended to bolster the Ukrainian navy, sails in the Ukrainian territorial waters near the Black Sea port of Odessa, Ukraine, in this handout picture released November 23, 2021. Press Service of the Ukrainian Naval Forces Command/Handout via REUTERS Cargo ship Ocean Grand, carrying two refitted former U.S. Coast Guard patrol boats intended to bolster the Ukrainian navy, sails in the Ukrainian territorial waters near the Black Sea port of Odessa, Ukraine, in this handout picture released November 23, 2021. Press Service of the Ukrainian Naval Forces Command/Handout via REUTERS

KYIV (Reuters) – Two refitted former U.S. Coast Guard patrol boats intended to bolster the Ukrainian navy have arrived at the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odessa, the Ukrainian navy said on Tuesday.

“We appreciate the contribution of the United States to deter the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine,” naval commander Oleksiy Neyizhpapa was quoted as saying.

The two new boats are part of a package of assistance to Ukraine that has been worth over $2.5 billion since 2014, the year Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists seized a swathe of eastern Ukraine.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Kevin Liffey)