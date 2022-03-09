Ukrainian capital is still supplied with power, heat and water – deputy mayor



March 9, 2022

KOSICE, Slovakia (Reuters) – Heat, water and power supplies, and phone connections are working normally in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, Deputy Mayor Mykola Povoroznyk said on television on Wednesday.

He said the authorities hoped to evacuate many more people from the bombarded communities of Irpin, Bucha and Hostomel in the Kyiv region.

“We have places to house (refugees), we have trains to send people west,” he said, adding that it was not clear how many people the authorities would be able to help flee.

