Ukrainian anti-corruption prosecutor Kholodnytsky resigns

August 21, 2020

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukrainian anti-corruption prosecutor Nazar Kholodnytsky said on Friday he had resigned after five years in the post.

Kholodnytsky, who became the first head of anti-corruption investigations at the prosecution service in Ukraine, said on his Facebook he had quit of his own free will.

Ukraine, whose economy was losing billions of hryvnias due to entrenched corruption, established new anti-corruption institutions in 2014-2015 under Western donor pressure.

