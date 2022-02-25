Ukraine’s Zelenskiy spoke to Biden about strengthening sanctions, defense assistance



FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy holds a joint news conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda in Kyiv, Ukraine February 23, 2022. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

(Reuters) – Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed strengthening sanctions, defense assistance and an anti-war coalition with U.S. President Joe Biden, he wrote on Twitter on Friday.

“Grateful to the U.S. for the strong support to Ukraine!,” Zelenskiy wrote.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, writing by Anna Pruchnicka, editing by Chris Reese)