Ukraine’s prosecutor office says 112 children killed in war in Ukraine



A woman and a girl look at a phone in a metro station that is being used as a bomb shelter as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 18, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter A woman and a girl look at a phone in a metro station that is being used as a bomb shelter as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 18, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

March 19, 2022

LVIV (Reuters) – The Ukrainian prosecutor general’s office said on Saturday that 112 children have been killed so far in the war in Ukraine.

It also said on Telegram that 140 children had been wounded.

Reuters could not immediately verify the information.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Editing by David Clarke)