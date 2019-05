Ukraine’s PrivatBank launches suit against former owner Kolomoisky in U.S.: Interfax

FILE PHOTO: Logo of PrivatBank, the Ukraine's biggest lender, is seen on a bank's branch in Kiev, Ukraine April 18, 2019. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko FILE PHOTO: Logo of PrivatBank, the Ukraine's biggest lender, is seen on a bank's branch in Kiev, Ukraine April 18, 2019. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

May 23, 2019

KIEV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s largest lender PrivatBank has launched a lawsuit against its former owner Ihor Kolomoisky in the Delaware Court of Chancery in the United States, Interfax Ukraine said on Thursday.

PrivatBank declined immediate comment on the report.

