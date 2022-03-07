Ukraine’s president seeks international trade embargo on Russia



March 7, 2022

LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on Monday for new international sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, proposing a boycott of Russian oil and other Russian exports and a halt of exports to Russia.

Western sanctions imposed over Russia’s military assault have already isolated Russia to a degree never before experienced by such a large economy.

Zelenskiy said the economic pressure needed to be increased, calling in effect for an international trade embargo on Russia. [L2N2VA07O]

“If the invasion continues and Russia has not abandoned its plans against Ukraine, then a new sanctions package is needed … for the sake of peace,” he said in a video address, mentioning a boycott of Russian oil and oil products in particular.

“Boycott imports to Russia – if they do not adhere to civilised rules, then they should not receive goods and services from civilisation – let the war feed them,” he said.

