Ukraine’s Kuleba discusses with Blinken need to use U.S. reach to ban Russia from SWIFT



FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks during a meeting of the U.N. General Assembly on the situation between Russia and Ukraine, at the United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., February 23, 2022. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks during a meeting of the U.N. General Assembly on the situation between Russia and Ukraine, at the United Nations Headquarters in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., February 23, 2022. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

February 25, 2022

(Reuters) – Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken via telephone about the need to use all U.S. influence on some hesitant European countries in order to ban Russia from SWIFT, Kuleba wrote on his Twitter.

Kuleba said he also discussed with Blinken further supplies of defensive weapons to Ukraine, which has been under Russian attack since early Thursday.

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; Editing by Hugh Lawson)